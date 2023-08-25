The world of professional wrestling was left stunned as former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Windham Rotunda popularly known as Bray Wyatt died on August 24 at the age of 36. Bray was well-known for his character work - starting with the Wyatt Family to creating one of the best horror concepts of recent times in 'The Fiend'. The news of his death was announced by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda -- also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," Levesque wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," Triple H posted.

Wyatt was a third-generation wrestler with his father Mike Rotunda (also known as the character 'IRS') being a WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

His grandfather Robert Windham, who was known as 'Blackjack Mulligan', was active during the 1980s and even played preseason with the New York Jets. His two uncles - Barry and Kendall Windham - were also parts of WWE and his brother Bo Dallas is a former WWE NXT champion.

Wyatt made an instant impact in WWE with his spooky character work and he went on to win the world championship thrice. He won the WWE Championship once and the WWE Universal Championship twice during his tenure with the company.

He took a break from the company but came back with his supernatural character 'The Fiend'. However, he kept suffering from medical complications and he wasn't seen on TV since February 2023.