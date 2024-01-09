Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made a shocking return to WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) as he interrupted Jinder Mahal on Day 1 Raw, the first show of 2024. The former WWE champion received a rousing ovation from the crowd and following a heated exchange, he hit Jinder with a People's Elbow. While WWE has not announced any future engagement for The Rock, Jinder has challenged the superstar to a match in India. During a recent interview with Sony Sports Network, Jinder said that he wants to face The Rock in India.

“I want to issue a challenge to The Rock. Anytime in India, you can step into the ring with The Modern Day Maharaja,” he said in the interview.

The Rock enjoys a massive fan base around the world but he has never wrestled in India.

The Modern Day MaharajaThe People's Champion@JinderMahal issues a challenge to @TheRock following their altercation on #WWE RAW



Watch the full exclusive interview today, on #WWESuperDhamaal only on the #SonySportsNetwork@WWE @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/AeDDMfpKRO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 7, 2024

During the interview, Jinder also said that he believes that he had The Rock's confidence 'choked'.

“I had many good points before Rock even came out. I was feeling confident until I was on the receiving end of, you know, Rock gave me a spinebuster. Up until then, I really believed that I had The Rock. You know, I had his confidence choked. I could see the look in his eyes. You know, I am the Modern Day Maharaja, he may be The People's Champion, they were cheering him on. For someone who had no respect from the crowd, I think I did really well," he further added.

Jinder was the first Indian-origin wrestler to become the WWE champion in the history of the company.

Advertisement

There have been several rumours about a potential WrestleMania 40 match between The Rock and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While both the wrestlers have teased the match on certain occasions, no concrete plans have been revealed by either them or the WWE.