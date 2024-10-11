SuperGaming, India's leading game development studio, has officially unveiled its year-long esports roadmap, the 'Clutch India Movement'. The initiative kicks off with the Indus International Tournament, featuring a massive prize pool of INR 2.5 crore (INR 2,50,00,000), which is the largest esports prize pool for a battle royale game in India. The tournament, set to run from October 2024 to February 2025, will bring together top teams from India and around the globe to compete in a series of four tournament phases.

This announcement follows SuperGaming's recent reveal of the launch date for its highly anticipated Indo-futuristic battle royale game Indus, which will be available to players in India starting October 16, 2024, on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

SuperGaming has consistently supported grassroots talent through tournaments like 'Grudge Wars,' 'Indus Inferno,' and 'Indus Unchained,' offering aspiring esports athletes the opportunity to make their mark. The Clutch India Movement reflects SuperGaming's commitment to nurturing a vibrant esports ecosystem in India, with a focus on elevating new heroes and helping them rise to global prominence.

"When we set out to create Indus, our goal was to craft a game that Indian gamers could truly call their own. With the Indus International Tournament, we want to see new heroes rise from our community and take their place in the larger esports ecosystem," said Roby John, CEO and Co-founder of SuperGaming.

He further added, "India's esports landscape is rapidly evolving, and we believe the country is ready to compete on the world stage. Through this tournament, we're excited to elevate India's presence in esports and inspire a new generation of players to pursue gaming at a professional level."

The competition is open to both seasoned professionals and emerging talent, offering a platform for players to prove themselves on one of India's grandest esports stages. The Indus International Tournament will kick off with the 'Homegrown' phase, offering a prize pool of INR 15 lakhs, with registration currently underway. Matches for this phase will run from November 6th to December 3rd. This will be followed by the 'Nationals', which offers a prize pool of INR 10 lakhs.

The 'Powerplay' phase, catering to professional esports teams, will feature a prize pool of Rs 25 lakhs. SuperGaming will also host the 'International' phase, exclusively for invited global teams, from November 15 to December 30, 2024, leading to the Grand Finale, where the final 15 teams will compete for the Rs 2 crore prize pool.

The MVP of the Indus International Tournament will be rewarded with a brand new Mahindra Thar.

Additionally, SuperGaming will host another major event, the Indus International Mahasangram in October 2025, further solidifying its commitment to growing the Indian esports ecosystem.

Apart from its own first party tournaments, SuperGaming has also planned various community events to nurture emerging talent within the community. By providing Indus' proprietary tools, the company is set out to enable third-party tournament organisers to host events and tournaments with the same level of efficiency as SuperGaming.

Registration for the Indus International Tournament Homegrown is now open. Players can sign up here and learn more about the tournament schedule, rules, and eligibility through Indus' Discord channel.

For more information on Indus and the latest behind-the-scenes updates, visit the YouTube, Discord, Twitter, and Instagram pages, as well as on the official Indus website.

