The Indian contingent impressed everyone at the Paris Paralympics 2024 as the athletes ended up securing a record-breaking medals tally of 29. It comprised of 7 gold, 9 silver and 13 bronze medals. The Paris Paralympics 2024 witnessed several sporting highs for India with many para-athletes breaking records on the global stage. Recognising their achievements, NDTV honoured the India's 2024 Paralympics Team at the Indian Of The Year 2024 ceremony in New Delhi on Friday. Praveen Kumar (high jump), Preethi Pal (athletics), Yogesh Kathunia (discus throw), Simran Sharma (athletics) and Parnav Soorma (club throw) were present at the ceremony and they received the prestigious award.

During the ceremony, double medalist Preethi Pal opened up about her experiences at Paris 2024. She won the bronze in the women's 200m T35 category as well as the women's T35 100m competition.

Preethi told NDTV that after one of her wins, the entire stadium started chanting "India, India".

"There were 16 competitors in my category and it felt great that I was able to win the bronze medal. The most memorable thing was when I won my medal, people did not know me by my name. They knew me by the name of India. When I took the Indian flag after my win, people started chanting "India India India". It was truly a big moment for me," Preethi said during the event.

Yogesh Kathunia, who clinched the silver medal in the men's discus throw F56 event in Paris, also opened up about his experience and how he was supported by the fans in Paris.

"The people in Paris were very involved in the games and supported us so much. Winning the medal and unfurling the tricolour was truly a special moment and I am not sure that the moment can ever be described properly," Kathunia told NDTV.