The Tokyo Games are just a month away and to keep up with the Olympic spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday to salute the efforts and contribution of Indian athletes on the occasion of International Olympic Day. PM Modi, in his tweet, said the nation is proud of all the athletes who have represented India in various Olympic events over the years. "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes," PM Modi tweeted.

Sending his best wishes to the Indian contingent, PM Modi urged everyone to participate in a quiz related to the Olympic Games.

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part. https://t.co/De25nciIUZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to begin on July 23 and the quadrennial event will go on till August 8.

On Monday, the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics revealed that up to 10,000 fans will be allowed at the Games while adding that in case of rise in Covid cases, the showpiece event could move behind closed doors.

"In light of the government's restrictions on public events, the spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at 50 per cent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people in all venues," organisers had said in a statement.

"If there should be major dramatic change in the infection situation, we may need to revisit this matter amongst ourselves and we may need to consider the option of having no spectators in the venues," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said.

A decision on spectators at the Paralympics will be delayed until July 16, a week before the Olympics open.

(With AFP inputs)