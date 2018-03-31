NDTV Users To Get Whole New Experience Through Fantasy Game

NDTV has partnered with Starpick, who will manage the entire Fantasy Game experience. © NDTV
With the worlds of sports and gaming ever closer, NDTV is going to provide its users with a whole new experience - a Fantasy Game, where they can play a game of their choice. Not just that, they can also win some serious prize money!
The game can be played for free or on fixed contests and the prize money can go up to a whopping Rs.10 crore. The game also has the ability to make private groups and play for free or for cash contests within a private group created by users.
Users can initially play cricket, football and kabaddi.
NDTV has partnered with StarPick, who will manage the entire game experience.
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Show Comments