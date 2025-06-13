Sunjay Kapur, a well-known figure in the sport of polo and the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, tragically died in the United Kingdom at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack. The manner in which Sunjay breathed his last, however, was even more shocking. While playing polo, a bee is said to have flown into Sunjay's mouth and stung him, which triggered a heart attack. Even medical help wasn't enough to save the polo enthusiast.

Who Was Sunjay Kapur?

Son of Rani Kapur and the late Surinder Kapur, Sunjay's father founded the Sona Group, a pioneer in the field of automotive parts in the country. Sunjay joined his father's company in 2003 and helped it become a global brand. Sunjay was also named the chairman of Sona Comstar, a company dedicated to manufacturing parts for electric vehicles.

As for his educational background, Sanjay studied at the Doon School in Dehradun before joining the John Connon School in Mumbai. He later did his BBA in Corporate Strategy and HR from London.

In Memoriam: Mr Sunjay Kapur (147-HA, 1990)



We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Sunjay Kapur on 12th June 2025. A distinguished Old Boy, Member of the Board of Governors, and Chair of the Sports and IT Committees at The Doon School.



Mr Kapur was the Chairman of SONA…

Polo was the sport Sunjay was arguably most passionate about. His love for horses also saw him fit into the world of polo seamlessly.

On the relationships front, Sunjay was married a total of three times, a fact that kept his personal life in the spotlight. He first married Mumbai-based fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The two parted their ways in the year 2000.

In 2003, Sunjay married Karisma Kapoor. The couple had two children together -- daughter Samaira and son Kiaan -- before parting ways in 2016. Both, however, continued to co-parent their children.

Sunjay then married Priya Sachdev, a model-turned-entrepreneur. The couple had a son named Azarius in 2018. Priya also had a daughter from her earlier marriage, named Safira Chatwal.

Sunjay was running a polo team -- Aureus -- of which he was the patron. He was playing against Sujan, which is a team run by Jaisal Singh, a hotelier. Kapur was an alumnus of the Doon School.