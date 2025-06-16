Hillang Yajik, 25, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, has created history by winning one gold and a bronze medal at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025, that was held in Thimpu, Bhutan from June 11 to 15. She made history by becoming the first female athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to clinch a gold medal at the international level. The 25-year-old got into the limelight after being chosen to represent India at the 56th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship last year. Furthermore, she also participated in the 15th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship.

Born in Kurung Kumey, Arunachal Pradesh, Yajik had undergone a selection trial held by the Indian Body Builders Federation and the Bodybuilding Association of Kerala in Ernakulam, Kerala. After clearing the selection trial, she secured a spot in the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship and the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship.

I'm delighted as India's Miss Hillang Yajik wins 1 Gold and 1 Silver Medal at 15th South Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships 2025 at Thimphu in Bhutan.

Hillang Yajik is from Arunachal Pradesh, who has created a history. Hearty Congratulations to Hillang Yajik! pic.twitter.com/wCO98htLHG — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 15, 2025

After her historic achievement, Yajik spoke exclusively to NDTV. "These medals are very important for my state since female body building is not popular. My next aim is Asian and World Championship. I want to win medal for the country," Hillang said.

The body builder said she wants to become a police officer. "I started bodybuilding randomly, but then I got inspired and I took the sport seriously," she said. "Initially it was challenging. People don't like women with muscles. I want to become a police officer and also keep pursuing body building."