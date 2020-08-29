In a first, this year's National Sports Awards ceremony is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with most winners logging in from their respective places to hear their names being announced on August 29. The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand. The National Sports Awards include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and the Dhyan Chand Award, which are conferred every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29.

August 29 2020 11:51 (IST) Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purasakar! Lakshya Institute and ONGC, Air Force Sports Control Board and International Institute of Sports Management are among the recipients of Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purasakar 2020.

August 29 2020 11:47 (IST) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy! Punjab University bags the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy for the year 2019.

August 29 2020 11:44 (IST) Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award! Now it's time to honour the athletes for their courage and difficult adventure.

August 29 2020 11:40 (IST) Netarpal Hooda and Nandal P Bal get Dhyanchand Award! Netarpal Hooda and Nandal P Bal have also received this year's Dhyanchand Award, which is given for the lifetime achievement award.

August 29 2020 11:33 (IST) Moving to Dhyanchand award! Kuldeep Singh Bhullar, Jincy Philips have received Dhyanchand award.

August 29 2020 11:30 (IST) Arjuna Award recepients! Hockey player Akashdeep Singh has also been awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award.

August 29 2020 11:29 (IST) Atanu Das, Dutte Chand get Arjuna Award! Archer Atanu Das, Sprinter Dutte Chand who won two silver medals in Asian Games have been awarded Arjuna Award.

August 29 2020 11:27 (IST) Lovlina Borgohain, Sandesh Jhingan get Arjuna Award! Table tennis player Madhurika Patkar, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Indian football team player Sandesh Jhingan have also won this year's Arjuna Award.

August 29 2020 11:24 (IST) Arjuna Award recepients! Rahul Aware and Manish Kaushik have also won this year's Arjuna Award.

August 29 2020 11:21 (IST) Arjuan Award to Manu Bhaker and Sourabh Chaudhary! Young Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sourabh Chaudhary have also been selected for the Arjuna Award.

August 29 2020 11:18 (IST) Moving to Arjuna Award! Women cricketer Deepti Sharma's has been selected to Arjuna Award.

August 29 2020 11:16 (IST) After Khel Ratna we move to Dronacharya award! After Khel Ratna award, the achievements of sports instructors who coached many international athletes is being read out. The recipients are:

August 29 2020 11:12 (IST) Players' achievements being read out! We begin with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Currently players' achievements are being read out by the presenter. Mariyappan T, Rani Rampal and Manika Batra the three awardees are attending the ceremony virtually.

August 29 2020 11:05 (IST) President has joined in the ceremony! President has joined in the ceremony and Union Sports Minister is currently addressing the virtual meet.

August 29 2020 11:02 (IST) Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to the live updates of National Sports And Adventure Awards Ceremony 2020.