 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Disgraced Moto2 Rider Romano Fenati Suspended For Pulling Rival's Brake

Updated: 21 September 2018 20:30 IST

Romano Fenati's moment of madness, when he caused Stefano Manzi to temporarily lose his balance before regaining control of his bike, caused widespread condemnation.

Disgraced Moto2 Rider Romano Fenati Suspended For Pulling Rival
Romano Fenati had grabbed a rival's brake lever during San Marino Grand Prix earlier this month (File) © AFP

Disgraced Italian Moto2 rider Romano Fenati, who grabbed a rival's brake lever during the San Marino Grand Prix earlier this month, had his licence suspended until the end of the year by the International Motorcycling Federation on Friday. The 22-year-old had already said he was retiring from the sport after being sacked by his Marinelli Snipers team and the Forward Racing team he was due to join next year. Fenati was called to the FIM headquarters in Switzerland on Tuesday.

"A new FIM licence for the 2019 season may be granted to him subject to the conditions laid down in the FIM Regulations," the sport's governing body said in a statement.

Fenati's moment of madness, when he caused Stefano Manzi to temporarily lose his balance before regaining control of his bike, caused widespread condemnation.

"The FIM representatives... reminded Mr Fenati of the profound influence high-level athletes can have on fans and young people and urged him to be mindful of his responsibility to set a positive example in future," the statement added.

Fenati, who was originally suspended for two weeks by Marinelli Snipers before being fired, had apologised to "the world of sport" the following day.

The incident happened a few laps after the two riders' bikes had touched when Manzi attempted to overtake Fenati.

"I shouldn't have responded to the provocation," Fenati said at the time. "It displayed a horrible image of me and my sport. I'm not like that, and people who know me know that."

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Romano Fenati's licence has been suspended until the end of the year
  • Romano Fenati's moment of madness had caused widespread condemnation
  • Romano Fenati had grabbed a rival's brake lever during San Marino GP
Related Articles
Legend Michael Phelps Slams WADA For Lifting Russia Doping Ban
Legend Michael Phelps Slams WADA For Lifting Russia Doping Ban
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Questions Selection Criteria For Khel Ratna
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Questions Selection Criteria For Khel Ratna
WADA Lifts Ban On Russian Anti-Doping Agency
WADA Lifts Ban On Russian Anti-Doping Agency
Hima Das Says She Didn
Hima Das Says She Didn't Expect Arjuna Award This Year
Spanish Golfer Found Dead At US Course, Man Charged With Murder
Spanish Golfer Found Dead At US Course, Man Charged With Murder
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.