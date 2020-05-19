Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Coronavirus: 2020 Dublin Marathon Cancelled Due To Safety Fears

Updated: 19 May 2020 19:08 IST

2020 Dublin Marathon was cancelled despite Ireland's move to lift coronavirus lockdown measures, indicating potential long-term disruption caused by the outbreak.

Coronavirus: 2020 Dublin Marathon Cancelled Due To Safety Fears
This year's Dublin marathon was scheduled to take place on October 25. © Twitter

This year's Dublin marathon was cancelled on Tuesday, despite Ireland's move to lift coronavirus lockdown measures, indicating potential long-term disruption caused by the outbreak. The race had been due to take place on October 25. By that date, Ireland plans to have fully lifted restrictions in a staggered process that began on Monday. But organisers indicated the race -- which last year had 22,500 entrants -- would still not go ahead because of safety fears.

"We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and well-being of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers," said race director Jim Aughney.

"We explored many alternatives for running the events safely but ultimately none were viable," he said in a statement.

Ireland's "roadmap" to reopen the nation has scheduled the last of five stages to lift coronavirus lockdown measures for August.

A government ban on mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people is also set to expire at the end of that month.

The decision to ban the marathon indicates the fallout of coronavirus may last longer than suggested by official plans and could hit other scheduled -- or rescheduled -- events.

The London Marathon, for example, has been postponed to October 4. Last year, just under 43,000 runners started the race, with tens of thousands of spectators lining the route.

Ireland has suffered 1,547 deaths from COVID-19, according to the department of health.

On Monday the number of daily deaths had fallen from a peak of 77 to just four.

"We have suppressed the virus and limited its impact on public health," said chief medical officer Tony Holohan on Monday.

"We need to sustain this in the weeks and phases ahead."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • This year's Dublin marathon was cancelled on Tuesday
  • The race had been due to take place on October 25
  • By that date, Ireland plans to have fully lifted lockdown restrictions
Related Articles
IOC Asks International Federations To Finalise Olympic Qualifying Events Dates
IOC Asks International Federations To Finalise Olympic Qualifying Events Dates
Sports Ministry Gives Go Ahead, Training To Resume In Stadia As Per MHA Guidelines
Sports Ministry Gives Go Ahead, Training To Resume In Stadia As Per MHA Guidelines
Babita Phogat, Abhishek Verma Welcome Governments Decision To Reopen Sports Complexes, Stadiums
Babita Phogat, Abhishek Verma Welcome Government's Decision To Reopen Sports Complexes, Stadiums
"What An Honour": Dwayne Johnson Says Daughter Has Joined WWE
"What An Honour": Dwayne Johnson Says Daughter Has Joined WWE
Stadiums, Sports Complex Can Open During Lockdown 4, But Spectators Not Allowed
Stadiums, Sports Complex Can Open During Lockdown 4, But Spectators Not Allowed
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.