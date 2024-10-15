Eurosport India, in partnership with Red Bull, is excited to announce the premiere of Born Racers, a six-part docu-series that chronicles the journeys of young motorcycling talents in the highly competitive Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The series will debut on October 20, 2024, exclusively on Eurosport.



Now in its 17th year, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup is renowned as the premier proving ground for future MotoGP champions, open to riders as young as 15. Born Racers offers an in-depth look at the high-pressure environment these young racers navigate as they pursue their dreams of success in Grand Prix racing.



Through compelling storytelling, the series captures not only the thrilling on-track action but also the personal challenges and sacrifices these athletes face in their quest for glory. Viewers can expect an engaging exploration of talent, determination, and the relentless pursuit of excellence in the world of motorsports.

Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports