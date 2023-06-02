India witnessed a monumental revolution in the world of motorsports as Bollywood actor and avid Supercross fan, Arjun Kapoor, unveiled the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). This groundbreaking league is the first-ever franchise-based Supercross Racing League, bringing together riders from all over the world to compete in various formats and categories. The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is all set to revolutionize the world of motorsports, bringing together adrenaline-pumping action and fierce competition. With CEAT as the title sponsor and Toyota Hilux as the official vehicle partner of ISRL, this partnership between the brands and the league is a testament to their shared values of innovation, performance, and pushing boundaries.

The inaugural season will commence at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital, New Delhi, in October 2023, followed by thrilling events in prominent metro cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. From October to December 2023, fans across these cities will witness the breath-taking displays of skills, daring maneuvers, and high-speed action that will redefine Supercross racing.

“The launch of the Indian Supercross Racing League today is a watershed moment for all of us in the motocross community,” says CS Santosh, India's most accomplished supercross champion. “India has tremendous potential and talent in this arena and I'm confident that the league has the tenacity to present a platform for all budding racers, who will showcase the world their talent, skills and endurance. The Indian Supercross Racing League will be the IPL for motocross and I can't wait to see the first season get underway in October this year.”

“The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League aims to capture the hearts of motorsports enthusiasts, showcasing the spirit of adventure and pushing boundaries," says Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder and Director of Supercross India Pvt Ltd “The launch of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (CISRL) is a significant development for India's motorsports and automobile industry. The league aims to provide a platform for young riders to emerge and nurture their talent with international riders, attract attention from sponsors and manufacturers. It will also create great opportunity for auto manufacturers to showcase their futuristic products and innovative technologies. The ISRL is a positive step to boost the growth and recognition of motorsports in India, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the auto industry through exposure to world-class competition.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Akbar Ibrahim, President, FMSCI, said, “The federation is overwhelmed with the thought process and the initiative undertaken by SXI team, in elevating the motorsport culture in the country. This initiative will not only bring global talent to the country but also provide a platform to nurture young talent and position India on the global map of the sport.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Arjun Kapoor said, “From the early days of my childhood, I was captivated by the sheer excitement and thrill of Supercross Racing. Today, as I look around this magnificent arena, filled with the roar of engines and the palpable excitement in the air, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League will host the world's finest riders battling it out on our home soil but have also paved the way for future generations to embrace the thrills and joys of Supercross.”

Mr. Lakshminarayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Limited, said, “We are thrilled to be the title sponsor for the Indian Supercross Racing League. CEAT's association with this sport reflects our long-standing commitment to supporting and promoting the passion and thrill of competitive sporting events. CEAT has been invested in the world of dirt biking since 2014 and will be launching its new Gripp MX range in 2023. CEAT's advanced and high-performance tires are perfectly suited to the challenging terrains of Supercross, ensuring superior grip and control for the riders. As title sponsors, we aim to enhance the excitement and adrenaline of Supercross racing and look forward to an exhilarating season ahead. We are proud to be part of this electrifying sport and to contribute to its growth and popularity in India.”

Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We are thrilled to associate as the official vehicle partner for the first-ever Indian Supercross Racing League. The platform provides us with a unique opportunity to extend necessary support towards the movement of specialised supercross bikes with Toyota Hilux, which is renowned for its off-roading capabilities. Needless to mention, our association with motorsports globally has been longstanding, and we are excited to support the Indian Supercross Racing League in India.

Team SXI, the parent company of CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, is at the helm of a groundbreaking initiative led by former international racers, Eeshan Lokhande, Veer Patel, and Aashwin Lokhande. Drawing upon their extensive personal experience and unwavering passion for the sport, they have meticulously conceptualized, identified crucial gaps, and delivered a series that is set to redefine Supercross racing on a global scale. With their deep understanding of the sport and relentless pursuit of excellence, they are paving the way for a new era of Supercross that will captivate audiences worldwide.

