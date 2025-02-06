Jey USO defied the odds and won the Men's Royal Rumble 2025 and now, he is all ready to pick his opponent for Wrestlemania 41. Jey Uso stunned the crowd when he defeated John Cena to win the Royal Rumble last week in Indianapolis. The current WWE champion and World Heavyweight Champion, Cody Rhodes and Gunther are the ones Jey Uso will decide on for Wrestlemania 41. During Raw Night's Premiere on February 3,2025, Jey Uso showed his gratitude to the fans for supporting him and talked to Gunther on his potential opponent for Wrestlemania 41.

5 Reasons why Jey Uso will challenge Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41

1. Jey Uso has never won the Undisputed Universal Championship

Jey Uso has never won the Undisputed Universal Championship, but he has already fought for the World Heavyweight Championship and other championships, a number of times. For Jey to make history, Cody Rhodes has to be his number one contender for Wrestlemania 41. Also, WWE can take this storyline to the next level.

2. Jey recently faced Gunther for the World Heavyweight Champion

Recently on Saturday Night's Main Event held on 25 Jan, 2025, Jey Uso fought Gunther in an endless battle and was overthrown by him. This could mean that Jey Uso could change his opponent and fight for a new championship when he has the chance.

3. Jey's recent statement on his potential opponents for Wrestlemania 41



During Raw Night's Premiere on February 3, 2025, Gunther was talking to Jey Uso about why he should not choose him as his opponent for Wrestlemania 41. During their argument, Jey said to Gunther "Gunther look, I am gonna go to Friday Night Event Smackdown. I'm a holla at Cody", representing how interested Uso is in Cody Rhodes.

4. Jey's dream to be the Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns had been the Universal Champion for more than 1300 days and Cody Rhodes defeated him on April 8, 2024 at Wrestlemania 40. During Roman's time as the Undisputed Universal Champion, Jey Uso played a major role in Roman's major title wins. Later on, it was Jey Uso who decided to part ways from the Tribal Chief and I believe his jealousy towards Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief consisted of the reason: The Undisputed Universal Championship. So, there is a big probability for Jey Uso to come for the Universal Championship by challenging Cody Rhodes.

5. It's time for Jey Uso to carry the torch for WWE

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in a big Wrestlemania 40 event and after the Tribal Chief's reign in the ring, Cody has shined and proved to be a true superstar, dethroning the Tribal Chief. Now, Jey Uso could be the one to dethrone Cody Rhodes. I believe that since Jey decided to part ways from Roman Reigns, his good time had started. By defeating John Cena, WWE legend and superstar, he won the Royal Rumble, coming at the top of the arena. As the storyline is going, Jey Uso could be the next superstar of WWE by defeating Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41.

