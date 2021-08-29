India's Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in men's discus throw (F52) at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Vinod threw a best effort of 19.91m in the final to secure the bronze medal. He also set a new Asian record in the process. Piotr Kosewicz of Poland won the gold medal with an effort of 20.02m while Croatia's Velimir Sandor took silver with a throw of 19.98m. Vinod had started off the final with an attempt of 17.46m. He, however, kept improving his mark and managed to set the medal-winning mark in his fifth and penultimate attempt.

After his initial attempt, Vinod improved to 18.32m in his second throw. His third throw was a touch below at 17.80m but Vinod improved in his next attempt with a throw of 19.12m before the medal-clinching fifth throw of 19.91m.

He finished off the final with another impressive throw of 19.81m. Vinod's previous personal best had been an attempt of 19.29m while his season best was 18.52m.

Vinod's bronze took India's medal haul at the Tokyo Paralympics to three, with the country winning two silver medals earlier in the day.

Promoted

In the morning, India's Bhavinaben Patel lost 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 to China's Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final to secure the silver medal. She became only the second Indian woman -- the first being Deepa Malik -- to win a medal at the Paralympics.

In the evening session, Nishad Kumar won another silver medal for the country with a jump of 2.06m in the final of the men's high jump (T46/47) event.