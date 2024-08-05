Indian hockey team's veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's heartfelt gesture for his wife Aneeshya after the team's sensational win in Paris Olympics 2024 quarter-finals against Great Britain has won hearts on the internet. The Indian hockey team produced one of its most resolute performances in recent memory to enter the Olympic semifinals for a second successive edition. Sreejesh was among the players who shone in the high-octane encounter as India beat their opponents 4-2 in the shoot-out after both the teams got tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

As soon as India won the game, the players started celebrating and Sreejesh was also among them. Even in that moment, Sreejesh didn't forget his wife and rather pointed out to the camera where her name was written on his hockey stick.

Watch it here:

"Emotions," wrote a fan. "Congratulations Team India" and "Chak de India" were also in the comments.

Going into the men's hockey quarterfinal match against Great Britain at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, veteran India goalkeeper Sreejesh wondered if this would be his last match or would he get two more games before calling time on an illustrious career.

Sreejesh starred with some incredible saves to deny Great Britain and help his team to a 4-2 win in the penalty shoot-out after the regulation time ended with the score locked at 1-1.

Playing in his last international tournament, Sreejesh was the cynosure of all eyes as he consistently denied Great Britain scoring opportunities while the others rallied around him. In the penalty shoot-out, he saved the third and the fourth shots to help India win.

"(It is a) daily job of a goalie. Some days it's a different effort (but) today is our day. Even in the shootout, the guys who took shots didn't disappoint," he told the broadcaster after India's stunning win.

"They scored and that gave me enough confidence," the Indian goalkeeper said.

(With PTI Inputs)