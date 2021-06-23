International Olympic Day is celebrated on June 23, the date chosen in 1948 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to advertise the Olympic idea and highlight the mass sports events around the world. The day also marks the day when IOC was formed in 1984. Many sports stars took to social media to celebrate the day. The Government of India is conducting an online quiz to "extend moral support" to the Indian contingent. The quiz aims at creating awareness amongst countrymen about Indian participation in the Tokyo Olympics.

"Wishing you all Happy International Olympic Day. I feel immensely proud that a lot of athletes from the Northeast have reached the Olympics and are creating world records," said Olympian Dipa Karmakar.

On #InternationalOlympicDay, we have got a very special message from the pride of Northeast, Olympian @DipaKarmakar #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/9Huuf3zYzR — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) June 23, 2021

"Awaken the athlete within you. Make time for your favorite sport every week. Happy International Olympic Day," said Olympic medallist Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

"Today is International Olympic Day. This time It is special for me because I am going to participate in Tokyo 2020. Every sportsperson live with a dream to win a medal in Olympics. My best wishes to all who are going to represent India," said boxer Manish Kaushik in a tweet.

"Happy Olympic Day to the Olympians, sportspersons, and sports enthusiasts across the globe! The Olympic spirit allows people to be together, from all over the world," wrote Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter.

"Happy Olympics Day! Badminton racquet and shuttlecock. We work, we play, we dream of a better self, of a better world," tweeted Badminton World Federation with a video featuring PV Sindhu and many other shuttlers.

"Once an Olympian, always an Olympian. The values it teaches you to stay forever. Learnt to inculcate these values in my daily life and it's brought me a long way. Wishing everyone a Happy Olympic Day," tweeted Olympian PT Usha.

With exactly a month left for the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tokyo event will be held between July 23 and August 8 where a total of 339 events across 33 sports are lined up.