Neeraj Chopra produced a season best throw of 89.45m at the Paris Olympics 2024 men's javelin event but it was not enough to clinch the gold medal. Neeraj had to settle for the silver as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clinched gold with a mammoth 92.97m throw. Arshad broke the Olympic record with his second attempt and it left both fans and experts stunned. While Neeraj's best also came on the second attempt, his last four throws were all fouls. In an interview with Times of India, three-time Paralympic medalist Devendra Jhajharia explained that Neeraj was trying to put extra effort in his throws in order to beat Nadeem's effort and that possibly resulted in all four throws ending in fouls.

"When Nadeem threw 92.97 meters, there was, of course, pressure on Neeraj. He threw over 89 meters. In his remaining four attempts, Neeraj wanted to throw over 93 meters. Neeraj knew he had already thrown over 89 meters and was in second position, and another 89-meter throw wouldn't have made any difference. He wanted to throw over 93 meters and put in extra effort so that he could beat Nadeem. His extra effort resulted in four fouls. For outstanding performances, you need to put in extra effort," he said.

Neeraj won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and at the 2028 edition of the competition at Los Angeles, he will have the chance to complete a sensational hat-trick of medals. When asked if Neeraj will be able to win another medal in 2028, Jhajharia called him "very passionate" and added that he is sure Neeraj will complete a hat-trick of Olympic medals in Los Angeles.

"I have seen Neeraj grow up. I have also trained with him. He is a very passionate sportsperson. He is crazy about javelin. He is so focused, very humble. I am sure he is going to make a hat-trick of Olympic medals in Los Angeles," Jhajharia further added.