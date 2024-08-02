A new storm has erupted at the Paris Olympics Games 2024 over boxer Imane Khalif's participation in the quadrennial event as a woman boxer, despite possessing male chromosomes. It all started when Imane took on Italian boxer Angela Carini, who decided to abandon the match after just 46 seconds, in order to 'preserve her life'. It isn't the first time that Imane has been at the center of such a controversy, having previously been disqualified from competing in the 2023 championships over gender eligibility issues.

It isn't the first time that Khalif has competed in the Olympic Games, but a lot has changed since the Tokyo Olympics.

Who Is Imane Khalif?

The 25-year-old Imane Khalif hails from Tiaret, Algeria and is the UNICEF ambassador at present. Khelif's father didn't "approve of boxing for girls," but she wanted to inspire the next generation by winning a gold medal at the biggest of stages.

Khelif made her boxing debut as a professional in 2018 World Championships, finishing 17th. In the 2019 edition of the event, she finished 19th. Khelif then competed in the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021, where she was knocked out by Ireland's Kellie Harrington in the quarter-finals. Khelif secured the second spot in the Women's World Boxing Championships after being defeated by Amy Broadhurst. She went on to wi gold medals in the 2022 African Championships, Mediterranean Games and 2023 Arab Games the following years.

The 2023 World Boxing Championships Controversy:

It was in the 2023 World Boxing Championships that Imane Khelif first triggered the gender controversy.

Held in New Delhi, the 2023 World Boxing Championships saw Khelif being barred from competing in the event by IBA President Umar Kremlev. In his statement, Kremlev said: "Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition."

The Algerian Olympic Committee took a slightly different stance on Khelif's elimination, saying she was disqualified for "medical reasons." Algerian media, on the other hand, said that Khelif was disqualified for high testosterone levels, as per Reuters.

Khelif wasn't happy with the development and said, "There are some countries that did not want Algeria to win a gold medal. This is a conspiracy and a big conspiracy, and we will not be silent about it."

IOC On Imane Khelif's Paris Olympics Qualification:

The International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams said that since Khelif's passport has 'female' written on it, she is competing in the women's category in the 66kg division.

"Everyone competing in the women's category is complying with the competition eligibility rules," he said this week. "They are women in their passports, and it's stated that this is the case, that they are female."

Some current and former female boxing champions such as Claressa Shields and Ebanie Bridges have openly criticised the IOC for its ruling. Meanwhile, the COA, which is the Algerian Olympic Committee, has come out in support to Imane Khelif and lambasted the reports against her.