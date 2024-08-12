Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh joined Manu Bhaker as the nation's second flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. The decision, however, was a late one, with Neeraj Chopra earlier designated for the role. However, when the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha told Neeraj of the change in plans, the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner's response proved why he is a gentleman. Neeraj has quickly established his reputation as one of the most humble sportspersons in the game, and this is the reason why.

PT Usha revealed that Neeraj accepted the decision at once and said that if the IOA president hadn't told him this, he would've offered the same instead.

"I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flag-bearer at the Closing Ceremony," she said.

"He told me 'Ma'am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai's name'. It is reflective of the immense respect Neeraj has for Sreejesh and his contribution to Indian sport," she revealed.

As far as the decision to appoint Sreejesh the second flag-bearer, alongside Manu Bhaker, goes, Usha said that those in the IOA were all keen to see the hockey goalkeeper being given the honour.

Usha further said that Sreejesh was "both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership" to be the flagbearer at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

"Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades," she said.

