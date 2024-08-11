Hockey's emotional connection with India and its sports lovers is such that it would not be off the mark to call it the 'most beloved sport' in the country. For years, India's dominance in hockey at the global level saw millions getting hooked on it. Then, there came a lean period, a dark phase when all seemed lost. A team that had once won eight gold medals at the Olympics, could not even qualify for the quadrennial extravaganza in the 2008 edition. But Indian hockey is past that phase, and the Paris Olympics 2024 was a strong example of it.

The Indian hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, achieved a historic first in 52 years at the Paris Games as it won the bronze medal defeating Spain. This was the first time since the 1972 Olympics that India won medals at the Games in back-to-back editions. At the Tokyo 2020 Games, India had ended a long medal drought in hockey by bringing home the bronze.

Some members of the bronze medal-winning side are already back in India from the French Capital. In a special interaction with NDTV on Saturday, Harmanpreet, Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Gurjant Singh delved deep into their campaign and the road ahead.

"It was a great experience in Paris. We had gone there with the aim of winning the gold medal. We had great support from the countrymen. In a big tournament anything can happen. Specifically if I speak, the win against Australia, the win against Great Britain despite playing with 10 men for most of the match was truly great. We won back-to-back medals and it was a big achievement," Harmanpreet said.

The young Vivek Sagar Prasad, 24, played a pivotal role in the win. "It's all about team spirit. It's important to have no divide between seniors and juniors. Senior players ensured that we mingle with them. That thing is really great in this team. The seniors motivated us well," he said.

"We all have responsibility. Today's hockey is so fast that often there is little divide between striker and defender. So, in such a scenario, a positive team environment helps," Gurjant Singh added.

Former India captain Manpreet Singh that they knew that the expectations were high this time around after the side's win in Tokyo. "We had specific planning for all the matches and the team bonded well in executing the plan," he said.

Harmanpreet then delivered an important message to all those who follow the game. "All the sport lovers, whatever the game is, should support us in our tough period too. If that happens, we will grow and deliver better results," he said. "No player, who stars for India, goes into a game thinking he or she will lose. So I would say support players."

Harmanpreet was India's top-scorer at the Paris Olympics with 10 goals. He was India's main Penalty Corner converter.

"Talking about facilities, we are the best country. As far as European countries are concerned, the matches that they play amongst themselves, it's great. The European hockey League is great, it makes them strong. Their knowledge increases. Now, we will have the Hockey India League. That will be important. All top players and coaches will come. It will be a best opportunity for the youngsters," he said.

After the Olympics, the players will get a rest of two to three weeks. Post that, India will compete at the Asian Champions Trophy.

Harmanpreet went on to say that they have felt a shift in attitude on how rivals and fans treated India at the Paris Games. "After we won the quarter-final vs Great Britain, we got extra attention, even from those who did not play hockey," Harmanpreet said.

While most players of this current team will continue to bring more laurels for India, goalkeeper PR Seejesh has decided to retire. "With him we share great memories. Our medal was dedicated to him. He is a legend. He saved important shots in the shootout vs Great Britain in the quarter-final," Manpreet Singh said. Jarmanpreet revealed that they often call Sreejesh as 'Siri'.

Vivek, who was Sreejesh's roommate at the Olympics, said: "He is knowledgeable. He encouraged me to be disciplined, to keep things tidy, and read books before sleeping. I am trying to learn from him, though I have not started reading books (laughs). He reads a lot of novels. I know his secrets but I won't talk about them."

Sreejesh will be the next coach of the Indian junior hockey team.

Before signing off, Harmanpreet lauded the efforts of Hockey India, Odisha Government and the Government of India for their continued support.