Satwik-Chirag Badminton Men's Doubles Olympics Live Streaming: India's star doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue their hunt for an Olympic medal, as they take on Malaysian duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the Paris Olympics 2024 men's doubles quarterfinal. Presently, the Malaysian pair are ranked third in the world, while Satwik-Chirag are ranked fifth. Satwik-Chirag won both of their group games, and will aim to continue the momentum. Victory for them could see them match up against the world no. 1 pair in the next round.

When will the Satwik-Chirag Badminton Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match take place?

The Satwik-Chirag Badminton Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will take place on Thursday, August 1 (IST).

Where will the Satwik-Chirag Badminton Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match be held?

The Satwik-Chirag Badminton Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will be held at La Chapelle Arena.

What time will the Satwik-Chirag Badminton Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match start?

The Satwik-Chirag Badminton Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will live telecast the Satwik-Chirag Badminton Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match?

The Satwik-Chirag Badminton Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Satwik-Chirag Badminton Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match?

The Satwik-Chirag Badminton Men's Doubles Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)