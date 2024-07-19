On the shoulders of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, India has built a strong badminton legacy at the Olympic Games. In each of the last three Olympics, India has come home with a women's singles medal in badminton: Saina in London 2012, and Sindhu in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Yet, even as Sindhu goes for a third successive Olympic medal in Paris this summer, the baton to carry forward India's legacy may have already been passed on to two young men.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the group stage in Tokyo 2020. But as they head into Paris 2024, the duo - ranked no. 3 in the world - are one of India's brightest medal prospects at the Paris Olympics.

After Tokyo 2020, Satwik-Chirag have kept on scaling new heights. The duo helped India win a maiden Thomas Cup title, and then went on to clinch the Men's Doubles gold at both the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 Asian Games. In October 2023, Satwik-Chirag became the first Indian doubles pair to be ranked world no. 1. Consequently, they were bestowed with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award at the end of 2023.

With both men standing at above 6'0", the duo pose a hard-hitting and imposing challenge to the opposition. In fact, Satwik, 23, holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton smash, at 565 km/h.

The pair has made a habit of reaching the final stages of tournaments. In 2024 alone, they have reached three separate finals, winning one.

Satwik-Chirag are ranked third in the world as they head into Paris 2024, but make no mistake, they are one of the favourites to win the men's doubles gold. With Sindhu vying for a third and Satwik-Chirag in fine form, India are likely to return from Paris with a badminton medal in their kitty.