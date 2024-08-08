Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on its bronze medal success at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. India captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice as India beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match at Stade Yves-du-Manoir on Thursday. Marc Miralles had pulled Spain in front after converting a penalty stroke in the 18th minute. However, Harmanpreet equalised in the dying embers of the second quarter, before grabbing his second three minutes into the third quarter. Despite Spain's all-out attack in last five minutes of the final quarter, India held on for a famous win and clinced the fourth medal for the country in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

After the match, PM Modi called the Indian hockey team to congratulate the players for their success. During the phone call, PM Modi spoke with captain Harmanpreet and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who was played his final game for India in the bronze medal match.

During the phone call, Modi called Harmanpreet as "Sarpanch" (leader). Harmanpreet has been nicknamed "Sarpanch" for leading the team from the front at the Paris Olympics, ending the tournament with 10 goals, including two on Thursday.

Modi also asked the retiring Sreejesh to help groom a team for the future.

Meanwhile, this is India's fourth bronze medal, and second in succession following Tokyo, and adds to those eight golds, the last of which came in 1980, and three silvers.

India had won seven of their previous 10 encounters with three-time champions Spain but after a cagey first half they found themselves trailing when Miralles fired an 18th minute penalty stroke past the 'Wall of India' Sreejesh Raveendran, playing his 336th and final international.

Borja Lacalle almost made it two, beating Sreejesh only to see his shot rebound off the post.

India began to press hard and with just a few seconds remaining of the first half, Harmanpreet buried a penalty corner to level the scores.

Three minutes after the break, Harmanpreet repeated the trick, sweeping another penalty corner just inside the Spanish post.

World champions Germany were scheduled to face Netherlands in the gold medal match later on Thursday.

(With ANI Inputs)