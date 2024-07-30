Olympics, Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles LIVE: When will it start?





Currently the game between Schmeidlova and Paolini is in the first set.

Nadal and Alcaraz's contest is set to take place at Court Suzanne-Lenglen at Roland Garros, but first, a women's singles game between Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Jasmine Paolini is taking place there. After that game is over, Nadal and Alcaraz will play.