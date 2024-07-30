Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Doubles LIVE Score, Olympics 2024: Second Round Clash For Spanish Duo
Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will be squaring off against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor-Wesley Koolhof on Tuesday (IST).
Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles, Olympics 2024 LIVE Score: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will be squaring off against Netherlands'Tallon Griekspoor-Wesley Koolhof on Tuesday (IST). Earlier on Monday, Alcaraz beat Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) to stay on course for a gold medal to add to his four Grand Slam titles. However, Nadal was defeated by old rival Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the pair's 60th meeting. The defeat ended injury-plagued Nadal's outside hopes of winning a second singles gold after his 2008 triumph in Beijing.
Here are the Live Updates from Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz Men's Doubles match in Paris Olympic Games:
- 19:16 (IST)Olympics, Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles LIVE: Nadal and Alcaraz waiting too!
Carlos Alcaraz e Rafael Nadal jogam enquanto esperam o horario de seu jogo.— Carlos Alcaraz Brasil (@carlosalcarazbr) July 30, 2024
OBS: Haviam equipes de filmagens presente nenhum privacidade foi violada
| @PaulFMcNamee pic.twitter.com/ZHRrtXbsvN
- 19:05 (IST)Olympics, Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles LIVE: We are not long awayThe game between Schmiedlova and Paolini is now in the second set. Schmiedlova came back from 2-5 down to take the first set 7-5. If she wins the second set, she beats Paolini, and then Nadal and Alcaraz's match can start.
- 18:35 (IST)Olympics, Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles LIVE: When will it start?Nadal and Alcaraz's contest is set to take place at Court Suzanne-Lenglen at Roland Garros, but first, a women's singles game between Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Jasmine Paolini is taking place there. After that game is over, Nadal and Alcaraz will play.Currently the game between Schmeidlova and Paolini is in the first set.
- 18:32 (IST)Olympics, Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles LIVE: Alcaraz still in for both medalsCarlos Alcaraz is arguably the firm favourite for gold in the singles, coming into the Paris Olympics as the defending Wimbledon and French Open champion.
- 18:29 (IST)Olympics, Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles LIVE: Nadal's swansongYesterday, Nadal crashed out of the Paris Olympics men's singles to his great rival Novak Djokovic, losing 6-1, 6-4. This means that the men's doubles is Nadal's only chance of a medal in Paris.More notably, this could also be the last times we are seeing Nadal on the tennis court.
- 18:27 (IST)Olympics, Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles LIVE: Victory in first roundNadal and Alcaraz were given a tough fight in the first round by Argentine pair Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez, but they came out winners 7-6(4), 6-4.
- 18:25 (IST)Olympics, Nadal-Alcaraz Men's Doubles LIVE: Hello and welcome!Hello one and all, welcome to NDTV Sports for the live coverage of one of the most anticipated tennis pairings in the Paris Olympics. It's the duo of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, who take on the Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof in the men's doubles second round today!