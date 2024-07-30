Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will be eyeing the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event against South Korea on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024. India men's hockey team will be squaring off against Ireland after their thrilling draw against Argentina in Pool B. Three Indian boxers - Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, and Preeti Pawar will also be in action. On Day 3, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match. However, it was a heartbreak for Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta who missed out on medals in individual events. Apart from this, Manika Batra also made history as she became India's first table tennis player to enter the Round of 16 in the Olympics. (India's Day 4 Schedule | Medal Tally)

Paris Olympic Games Live: Manika Batra's big achievement Manika Batra made history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals with a fluent 4-0 win over world number 18 and home favourite Prithika Pavade. The 29-year-old Manika dominated from start to finish for an 11-9 11-6 11-9 11-7 win over Prithika.

Paris Olympic Games Live: A historic feat awaits Till Sunday, no Indian woman had ever won any medal in shooting at the Olympics. Now, she stands on the verge of creating history by becoming the only athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. The shooter has already clinched bronze in the 10m air pistol women's final and with Sarabjot Singh, she is just one win away from another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team category.

Paris Olympic Games Live: India's Only Medal Event Today Not a lot is to unfold today as far as medals are concerned. The only medal event India will feature in today, includes Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team 10m pistol match where the two will be competing for Bronze.

Paris Olympic Games Live: Trap Shooting To Begin India's Day Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. India's campaign begins today at 12:00 noon sharp, with Prithviraj Tondaiman featuring in men's trap qualification round 2. Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari will be in action next in women's trap qualification round 1.