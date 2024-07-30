India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4: Eyes On Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh
India's Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4: On the fourth day of the medal events at the Paris Olympics 2024, all eyes of the Indian fans will be on the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match where the pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will face South Korea. Apart from the, trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman will have a shot at medal if he can qualify for the final. The Indian hockey team will look to get back to winning ways as they take on Ireland. Three top Indian boxers - Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar will be in action.
India's Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 (All timings in IST)
ARCHERY
Women's Individual
1/32 Elimination Round
Ankita Bhakat (5:14pm) and Bhajan Kaur (5:27pm)
Men's Individual
1/32 Elimination Round
Dhiraj Bommadevara (10:46pm)
BADMINTON
Men's doubles (Group stage)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) - 5:30pm
Women's Doubles (Group stage)
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) - Not before 6:20pm
BOXING
Men's 51kg Round of 16
Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) - 7:16 pm
Women's 57kg Round of 32
Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) - 9:24 pm
Women's 54kg Round of 16
Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) - 1:22 am (July 31)
EQUESTRIAN
Dressage Individual Grand Prix (Day 1)
Anush Agarwalla 2:30 pm
HOCKEY
Men's Pool B Match
India vs Ireland - 4:45pm
ROWING
Men's singles sculls - Quarter-finals
Balraj Panwar - 1:40 PM
SHOOTING
Trap Men's Qualification (Day 2):
Prithviraj Tondaiman - 12:30pm
Trap Men's Final (subject to qualification) - 7 pm
Trap Women's Qualification (Day 1)
Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari - 12:30pm
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs South Korea - 1pm