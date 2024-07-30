India's Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4: On the fourth day of the medal events at the Paris Olympics 2024, all eyes of the Indian fans will be on the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match where the pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will face South Korea. Apart from the, trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman will have a shot at medal if he can qualify for the final. The Indian hockey team will look to get back to winning ways as they take on Ireland. Three top Indian boxers - Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar will be in action.

India's Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 (All timings in IST)

ARCHERY

Women's Individual

1/32 Elimination Round

Ankita Bhakat (5:14pm) and Bhajan Kaur (5:27pm)

Men's Individual

1/32 Elimination Round

Dhiraj Bommadevara (10:46pm)

BADMINTON

Men's doubles (Group stage)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) - 5:30pm

Women's Doubles (Group stage)

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) - Not before 6:20pm

BOXING

Men's 51kg Round of 16

Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) - 7:16 pm

Women's 57kg Round of 32

Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) - 9:24 pm

Women's 54kg Round of 16

Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) - 1:22 am (July 31)

EQUESTRIAN

Dressage Individual Grand Prix (Day 1)

Anush Agarwalla 2:30 pm

HOCKEY

Men's Pool B Match

India vs Ireland - 4:45pm

ROWING

Men's singles sculls - Quarter-finals

Balraj Panwar - 1:40 PM

SHOOTING

Trap Men's Qualification (Day 2):

Prithviraj Tondaiman - 12:30pm

Trap Men's Final (subject to qualification) - 7 pm

Trap Women's Qualification (Day 1)

Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari - 12:30pm

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match

India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs South Korea - 1pm