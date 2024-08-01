PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jao Badminton Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu face a knockout clash against China He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 at Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu will play against Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao, whom she defeated in the Tokyo Games bronze medal match. Since the sport made its Olympic debut at Barcelona in 1992, India have won three medals in badminton, courtesy Sindhu (silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020) and Saina Nehwal (bronze at London 2012). (Paris Olympics 2024 medals tally)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Women's Singles Round of 16, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates From Paris