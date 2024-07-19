The Paris Olympics organising committee said Friday that its operations were "now running normally" following a global IT outage which affected some of its computer servers.

"All of Paris 2024's operations are now running normally, following this morning's global IT issue, which had temporarily affected a limited number of our own IT services," it said in a statement.

"Consequently, our accreditation centres have been able to resume operations. The Uniform and Accreditation Centre in Paris is open again and its opening hours this evening have been extended from 21h to 23h."

