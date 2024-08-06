Paris Olympics 2024 Day 11 Live Updates: After a heartbreaking outing on the 10th day, India athletes will continue their fight for a medal on Day 11 of the Paris Olympics 2024. India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men's javelin throw qualification round. India men's hockey team will be facing Germany in the semi-final match and will be assuring a medal for India with a win. Apart frim this, India's men's table tennis team will be taking on China in men's team pre-quarterfinal match. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will also be opening her campaign against Japan's Yui Susaki in women's 50kg Round of 16. (India's Day 11 Schedule | Medal Tally)

Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Vinesh in action later today! In wrestling, two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat will start her campaign in the Women's 50kg 1/8 final against defending champion Susaki Yui of Japan. A win would Vinesh through to the semifinals, which will be held from 22:25 IST onwards.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Indian Hockey Team eyes history! The Indian men's hockey team is one win away from ensuring a medal for the nation. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will be facing Germany in the semi-final match. A win today will ensure back-to-back medals for the men's hockey team at Olympics, following the bronze in Tokyo three years back.

August 06 2024 12:56 (IST) Paris Olympics 2024 Live: India's Schedule on Day 11! ATHLETICS

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification)

Kishore Jena - 1.50 pm

Neeraj Chopra - 3.20 pm

Women's 400m (Repechage) Kiran Pahal - 2.50 pm

HOCKEY

Men's semi-final

India vs Germany - 10.30 pm.

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal)

India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China - 1.30 pm

WRESTLING

Women's 50kg Round of 16

Vinesh Phogat vs Japan's Yui Susaki (2.30pm)

Paris Olympics 2024 Live: India in Table Tennis action! India's action begins with the men's table tennis team of Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Achanta Sharath Kamal will launch its campaign in the Quarterfinals of the Men's Team Competition. They will face China, with the tie starting at 1:30 PM IST.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Big day awaits us! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics 2024 Day 11. An exciting day of sporting actions awits. It could be a special day for Indian fans as javelin star Neeraj Chopra will begin his title defense later today. Neeraj, who won the gold at Tokyo three years back, is in Group B of the qualification round. In Group A, India have another medal hope in Kishore Jena, who is on an upward trajectory over the past couple of years.