India's Full Schedule At Paris Olympics 2024, August 6: A new day brings fresh hope for India at the Paris Olympics 2024. After the disappointment of Lakshya Sen and skeet mixed team's fourth place finish, Tuesday brings a lot of hope. The Indian men's hockey team plays Germany with an aim of qualifying for the final. Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat will also be in action. Apart from that, the man who will have the spotlight on him is Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj, who made history for India by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the Olympics, has emerged as champion in the World Championship, Asian Games and the Diamond League finals since bagging the gold in javelin throw in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday, he will launch his much-anticipated campaign in Qualification Group B at 15:20 IST. An hour before that, Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Kumar Jena will hope to qualify for the final when he takes part in Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A at 13:50 IST.

The day will start with the men's table tennis team of Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Achanta Sharath Kamal will launch its campaign in the Quarterfinals of the Men's Team Competition .

ATHLETICS

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification)

Kishore Jena - 1.50 pm

Neeraj Chopra - 3.20 pm

Women's 400m (Repechage)

Kiran Pahal - 2.50 pm

HOCKEY

Men's semi-final

India vs Germany - 10.30 pm.

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal)

India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China - 1.30 pm

WRESTLING

Women's 50kg Round of 16

Vinesh Phogat vs Japan's Yui Susaki (2.30pm)