Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 13: Golf Round 2 Begins; Focus On Hockey Bronze Medal Match
Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE, Day 13: Neeraj Chopra will star in the men's javelin throw final, expected to start at 11:55 PM IST, in search of another Olympic gold.
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13 LIVE Updates: Following on from a day of hurt, Vinesh Phogat's decision to retire from wrestling after the disqualification heartbreak at Paris Olympics 2024 has started the day with dampened spirits. Yet, Day 13 of the Olympics brings new hope, particularly towards the end of the day. At 5:30 PM IST, the Indian men's hockey team will play Spain in the hope of clinching a second successive Olympic bronze medal. Later at night, India's gold medalist from Tokyo 2020, Neeraj Chopra, will vie for gold again in the men's javelin throw final.
Golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok being India's action on the day, while sprinter Jyothi Yarraji will be live in the 100m hurdles repechage later. Two wrestlers - Anshu Malik and Aman Sehrawat - will also hope to blur the horrifying memories of the previous few days. (Olympics 2024 Medal Tally | Schedule, Day 13)
- 13:21 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: Trend of proposals continue!Alice Finot came in fourth in the 3000m steeplechase, a European record, and proposed her boyfriend. A wholesome moment captured at the Stade de France.
Alice Finot en los 3000 con obstaculos quedo en cuarto puesto, récord de Europa y pidio la mano de su novio... una francesa chingona!#Paris2024 #OlympicGames #LCDLFMX2 #Monterrey #AliceFinot pic.twitter.com/xgMxTMSeR1— Jose Manuel Flores (@tw_jmf) August 7, 2024
- 13:01 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: Double heartbreak in wrestling!As the entire India feels heartbroken over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, India's 53kg wrestler Antim also reportedly struggled to meet her weight for the competition and is said to have starved herself for the last two days to make the cut. This drastic measure, however, likely left her with insufficient energy for her bout. She, hence, suffered a 0-10 defeat in the Round of 16.
- 12:48 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: Pakistan Cricket Greats Back Arshad NadeemAs Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem prepares to compete with India's Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin throw final, he has received support from some of his country's retired cricketers.
All the very best #ArshadNadeem We are all behind yo @captainmisbahpk #JavelinThrow #Olympic2024 #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/kKc9eCIwdp— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 8, 2024
- 12:07 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: How India's Schedule Looks Like TodayIndia's schedule at Paris Olympics Day 13:12:30 - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 - Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok14:05 - Athletics - Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage Round - Jyothi Yarraji14:30 - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Aman SehrawatMen's Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)14:30 - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Anshu MalikWomen's Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)17:30 - Hockey - Men's Bronze Medal Match - India vs Spain21:45 - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)Women's Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)23:55 - Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra
- 12:02 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: Will Day 13 End India's Barren Run?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 13 of India's campaign at Paris Olympics. It's been a while since India won those three bronze medals in the Olympic Games. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat seemed to have assured India of a silver medal at least as she qualified for the final but weight issue saw her getting disqualified, dropping down last in the standings. On Thursday, India expect two medals - a bronze from the men's hockey team and hopefully a gold from Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw final.