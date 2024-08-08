Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13 LIVE Updates: Following on from a day of hurt, Vinesh Phogat's decision to retire from wrestling after the disqualification heartbreak at Paris Olympics 2024 has started the day with dampened spirits. Yet, Day 13 of the Olympics brings new hope, particularly towards the end of the day. At 5:30 PM IST, the Indian men's hockey team will play Spain in the hope of clinching a second successive Olympic bronze medal. Later at night, India's gold medalist from Tokyo 2020, Neeraj Chopra, will vie for gold again in the men's javelin throw final.

Golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok being India's action on the day, while sprinter Jyothi Yarraji will be live in the 100m hurdles repechage later. Two wrestlers - Anshu Malik and Aman Sehrawat - will also hope to blur the horrifying memories of the previous few days. (Olympics 2024 Medal Tally | Schedule, Day 13)

Here are the LIVE updates from Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024: