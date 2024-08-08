India vs Spain Hockey Bronze Medal LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: India trail Spain 0-1 in the second quarter of their Paris Olympics 2024 men's hockey bronze medal match at Stade Yves-du-Manoir. Marc Miralles scored from a penalty stroke in the 18th minute after a goalless first quarter. This is Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh last international match, and the team will look to give him a memorable farewell. After a painful loss to Germany in the semifinal, India are now eyeing back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, having finished third in Tokyo three years back. Spain, meanwhile, had lost to the Netherlands 0-4 in the Semi-Final on Tuesday after they registered a mega upset win against Belgium in the Quarter-Final match. (Olympics 2024 Medal Tally)

