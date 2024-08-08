India vs Spain Hockey Bronze Medal LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: India trail Spain 0-1 in the second quarter of their Paris Olympics 2024 men's hockey bronze medal match at Stade Yves-du-Manoir. Marc Miralles scored from a penalty stroke in the 18th minute after a goalless first quarter. This is Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh last international match, and the team will look to give him a memorable farewell. After a painful loss to Germany in the semifinal, India are now eyeing back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, having finished third in Tokyo three years back. Spain, meanwhile, had lost to the Netherlands 0-4 in the Semi-Final on Tuesday after they registered a mega upset win against Belgium in the Quarter-Final match. (Olympics 2024 Medal Tally)
Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Spain Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics 2024 From Stade Yves-du-Manoir
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
18:05 (IST)
Paris Olympic Games Live, Hockey: Another chance missed by India!
India get another long free-hit! Jarman and Raj Kumar giving Spain some headache. However, India fail to capitalise. Jarmanpreet fires his effort inside the circle and Spain fail to clear. The ball lands in front of Hardik just inside the circle but he fails to trouble the keeper. Lalit's rebound also blocked by a Spanish stick
Marc Miralles calmly converts the penalty stroke, beating PR Sreejesh, who will not get a clean sheet in his last game. Clumsy from India to concede that penalty stroke. Amit Rohidas with a high stick block inside the circle
Paris Olympic Games Live, Hockey: End of first quarter!
The first quarter has brutal to say the least. This has been a physical game so far. We haven't had many circle penetrations. Spain have been very defensive, while India haven't made the most of their circle entries.
Paris Olympic Games Live, Hockey: Saved by Sreejesh!
PR Sreejesh!!! The veteran keeper to the rescue. After Sukhjeet misses a decent chance to open the scoring, Spain get their circle penetration. However, Sreejesh makes a crucial save by narrowing the angle.
What a chance for India! Sukhjeet, however, fails to find the back of the net. His effort goes just wide off the target. Lively start from both the team's as India get the first big chance of the match.
Paris Olympic Games Live, Hockey: Harmanpreet vs Miralles!
Two captains, two quality drag flickers. It's India's Harmanpreet Singh and Marc Miralles of Spain. Both have been instrumental in their team's run to the semi-finals. Harmanpreet has nine goals in his bag.
India vs Spain LIVE, Olympics Hockey: Sreejesh's goodbye
Sreejesh wrote an emotional goodbye note ahead of his final game.
As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary.
India vs Spain LIVE, Olympics Hockey: PR Sreejesh's farewell game
India's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, one of the best of the modern era, is going to retire after this match. Now 36, Sreejesh has had an outstanding tournament, with his best performance coming against Great Britain in the quarter-final.
A very warm welcome one and all to the live coverage for India's final men's hockey game at Paris Olympics 2024. We, at NDTV Sports, will bring you all the live action as India aim to seal a bronze medal again.