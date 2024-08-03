Angela Carini, the Italian boxer who lost to Algeria's Imane Khelif in just 46 seconds at the Paris Olympics 2024, told Italian media on Friday that she felt sorry for her and even apologised for not shaking her hand amid the gender controversy. Khelif, who was disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2023 after failing to meet "eligibility criteria", was called a 'biological man' by social media users and her win led a massive controversy. Carini broke down after her defeat to Khelif in a highly emotional interview but she said on Friday that she was angry because of her defeat and not because of her opponent.

"All the controversy made me sad and I'm sorry for my opponent too. It's nothing to do with her. She was here like me to fight," Carini told the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Carini ignored Khelif's attempt to shake her hand at the end of the one-sided bout at 66kg, but told the publication: "It wasn't on purpose, and I apologise to her and everyone.

"I was angry because my Olympics had just gone up in smoke but I've nothing against Imane Khelif. On the contrary, if I saw her again, I'd give her a hug."

Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori faces Khelif on Saturday and having initially taken a conciliatory tone, she wrote in a Facebook post Friday: "In my humble opinion I don't think it's fair that this contestant can compete in the women's category."

But Tunisian coach Samir Khlifi, speaking after his boxer Khouloud Hlimi lost in a bout in Lin's class, called the IBA decision to disqualify Khelif last year "political".

"I've known that boxer for a long time," he said of the Algerian. "I knew her when she was a girl and now there is a question mark.

"The International Olympic Committee did her justice and allowed her to participate."

(With AFP inputs)