The Indian contingent continues its wait for the fourth medal from the Paris Olympic Games 2024, with only shooters managing to fire three bronze medals so far. Manu Bhaker had a big role to play in two of those three medals while Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale produced brilliant efforts to ensure that shooters earn India three medals from the Olympic Games. However, India also had to meet disappointment in badminton and boxing, with none of the players managing to fetch a medal. On Tuesday (August 11), however, India can be assured of two silver medals if certain results go the country's way.

Hockey: While Tokyo Games' gold medal-winner Neeraj Chopra will begin his qualification round today, India's medal hopes come from hockey in wrestling on Tuesday. The men's hockey team takes on Germany in the semi-final, hoping to assure the nation of at least a silver medal by wining the match, and qualifying for the all-important gold medal contest.

- Men's semi-final - India vs Germany - 10:30 PM

Wrestling: In wrestling, India will have their marquee performer, Vinesh Phogat in action, starting with her round of 16 match. The grappler takes on Yui Susaki of Japan in her first match today but a victory will take her to the quarter-final. Vinesh could also play her semi-final match today and assure India of at least a silver medal in wrestling, if she secures victories in all three potential matches.

- Women's 50kg round of 16 - Vinesh Phogat vs Yui Susaki - 2:44 PM

- Women's 50kg quarter-final - subject to Vinesh Phogat's qualification

- Women's 50kg semi-final - subject to Vinesh Phogat's qualification

The Indian contingent's tally would've looked a lot more impressive had certain athletes managed to convert their 4th place finishes to a spot on the podium. India have already had as many as five 4th-place finishes in the Paris Games, with two of them coming in shooting, two badminton and one archery.