Three bronze medals in the kitty, at least a silver assured, the Indian contingent is already confirmed of 4 medals from the Paris Olympic Games. All three medals that India have at the moment, have come from shooting, with Manu Bhaker playing a big role in two of them. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's entry into the women's 50m freestyle wrestling final has assured India of a silver medal at least, though the veteran grappler would be keen to script history by clinching the prized yellow metal in the final on Wednesday.

While India's official medals tally reads three bronze at the moment, the country could more than double the count by the time the events conclude on Day 12.

How India can add 4 medals to its tally on Wednesday:

Wrestling - Women's 53kg Freestyle - Antim Panghal (3:05 PM Onwards)

First in action would be wrestler Antim Panghal who takes on Zeynep Yetgil in women's 53kg freestyle wrestling round of 16. Antim would need to win her pre-quarters, last 8 and semi-final matches if she is to assure teh country of a medal, just the way Vinesh did in her 50kg freestyle wrestling contests on Tuesday.

2:30 PM: Wrestling - Antim Panghal vs Zeynep Yetgil - Women's freestyle 53kg round of 16

4:20 PM: Wrestling - Antim Panghal - Women's freestyle 53kg quarterfinals (subject to qualification)

9:45 PM: Wrestling - Antim Panghal - Women's freestyle 53kg semifinals (subject to qualification)

Wrestling - Women's 50kg Freestyle - Vinesh Phogat (9:45 PM Onwards)

Next up is Vinesh Phogat who will take on USA's Sarah Ann HIldebrandt in the gold medal match today. No Indian has managed to win an Olympics gold medal in wrestling, and Vinesh now stands on the cusp of history.

Weightlifting - Women's 49kg - Mirabai Chanu (11:00 PM)

There aren't many better than Mirabai Chanu when it comes to weightlightlifting. Competing in the 49kg category, Chanu will be eyeing nothing less than the gold medal from the event tonight.

Athletics - Men's 3000 Steeplechase - Avinash Sable (1:13 AM - Thursday)

Competing in the men's 3000m steeplechase event, Avinash Sable remains a contender for a spot on the poium. He had famously earned India a gold medal in the Asian Games. India has big hopes from Sable in the Paris Games.