Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony And Vinesh Phogat's Verdict, Live Updates: The suspense on Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)'s decision on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal continues. Vinesh had filed to appeals after her disqualification from the Women's 50kg event. Vinesh had appealed to be awarded a joint-silver, with the CAS accepting the appeeal. However, CAS said that the verdict would come by Saturday, 9:30PM IST. However, the verdict will now come out on August 11, and this could mean that Vinesh's lawyers can provide any additional evidence in her defense. Meanwhile, the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will come to a conclusion with a grand closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Paris. (Medals Tally)
- 18:23 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live, Volleyball: Italy make history!
ITALY: THE GOLDEN WOMEN OF @paris2024!— Volleyball World (@volleyballworld) August 11, 2024
History for Italy women's volleyball team as they win their first Olympic medal in women's #Volleyball and it is GOLD GOLD GOLD!
#Paris2024 #pallavolo
- 18:17 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Hello!Good evening and welcome to our Paris Olympics final day blog. We will continue our build-up to the closing cermony with all the updates from the medals event on the final day. We will also have our focus on the latest developments in Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).