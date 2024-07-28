India's Chef de Mission Gagan Narang on Saturday consoled shooter Sarabjot Singh who failed to make it to the final round of the men's 10m air pistol event here. Sarabjot and Arjun Singh Cheema sparkled in patches but could not make it to the men's 10m air pistol final. While Sarabjot finished ninth with a total score of 577 in the qualifications, Arjun ended way behind at 18th with 574.

"No one can understand how Sarabjot feels like I do. I faced a similar situation missing out on a count back in 2008 Beijing Olympics," Narang, a bronze medallist in 10m air rifle event in 2012 London Olympics, wrote on his 'X' handle.

"Chin up @sarabjotsingh30 you have one more event.. You got this.. come back stronger and conquer the world my friend."

Sarabjot has one more chance to achieve success as he will pair up with Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Games.

The shooters have drawn a blank at every Olympics after 2012 and the apprehensions began to set in early for this one too before Bhaker decided to take control.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, shot 580 in the qualifications in which Hungarian ace Veronika Major claimed the top spot with a score of 582. The other Indian in the field, Rhythm Sangwan, ended 15th with an underwhelming 573.

Manu Bhaker, who was in control for the major part of the one hour 15 minute session, will have to maintain the same composure in the all-important final after reaching the next round with a third-place finish in the qualification stage.

India has not won an Olympic medal in shooting since 2012 and Bhaker is well placed to end that lean run.

Standing at a distance, Bhaker's personal coach Jaspal Rana could not stop his tears before saying that the job was only half done.