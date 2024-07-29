Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles, Paris Olympics Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic will be squaring off against Rafael Nadal in men's singles tennis match of Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday. The record-extending 60th ATP head-to-head clash between these two legends will take place at Court Philippe-Chatrier and will be their first-ever meeting since the French Open quarterfinals in 2022, where Nadal emerged victorious. Overall, Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, has a slight edge over Nadal, leading the rivalry by 30-29. Djokovic handed a crushing defeat to Australia's doubles star Matthew Ebden by 6-0, 6-1 to advance to round two, while Nadal beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the opening round to set up this epic clash.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match will take place on Monday, July 29 (IST).

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match will take place at Stade Roland Garros, Paris.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match is expected to start at 3:30 PM IST onwards.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Men's Singles Olympics 2024 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)