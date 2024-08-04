Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Singles Final, Paris Olympics 2024, Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to face each other in the ultimate tennis men's singles final match at Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday (IST). At 37, Djokovic would be the oldest Olympic tennis singles champion since the sport returned to the Games at Seoul in 1988. At 21, Alcaraz would be the youngest of all time. A win for the Serb would be his first gold medal at the fifth attempt and represent a significant upgrade on the bronze he won at Beijing in 2008. Victory would also allow Djokovic to become only the fifth player to complete the Golden Slam of all four majors plus an Olympic title.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Singles Final, Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Singles Final, Olympics 2024 match will take place on Sunday, August 4 (IST).

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Singles Final, Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Singles Final, Olympics 2024 match will take place at Stade Roland Garros, Paris.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Singles Final, Olympics 2024 match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Singles Final, Olympics 2024 match won't start before 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Singles Final, Olympics 2024 match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Singles Final, Olympics 2024 match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Singles Final, Olympics 2024 match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Men's Singles Final Olympics 2024 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)