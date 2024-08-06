Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Highlights: Gold No 2 For Neeraj? Star Comes Up With Season Best Throw
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Highlights Olympics 2024: India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra entered the final of men's javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.
Neeraj Chopra at Olympics 2024 Highlights: India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra came up with a monster throw of 89.34m on Tuesday to entered the final of men's javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024 in style. In the qualification round of Group B on Tuesday, Chopra recorded a breakthrough distance of 89.34m in his first attempt. This is Neeraj Chopra's season best throw. He fell agonisingly short of the personal best of 89.94m, which is also the Indian national record. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who breached the 90m mark in Commonwealth Games in 2022, also joined Chopra in the final as he also crossed the qualification standard distance in his first attempt. Nadeem registered a distance of 86.59m - his season best throw. However, it was a heartbreak for India's Kishore Jena, who failed to make it to the final in his maiden Olympics appearance. (Medal Tally)
Here are the Highlights of Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round, Paris Olympics 2024:
- 16:30 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: The final 12In all eight javelin throwers, met the automatic qualification mark of 84m. The other four throwers made a place in the finals on the basis of being among the top-12 throwers. India's other thrower Kishore Jena finished 18th with a best throw of 80.73m.
- 16:18 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Gold loading?Will this be gold no. 2 for Neeraj Chopra at the Olympics? His throw of 89.34m is not only his season best throw but also the best throw among all the competitors. The next best throw was from Grenada's Anderson Peters - 88.63m.
- 15:47 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Anderson surpasses NadeemGrenada's Anderson Peters surpasses Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem's throw and qualifies for the final of men's javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024. Just like Neeraj Chopra and Nadeem, Anderson also impresses everyone in his very first attempt as he records the distance of 88.63m. Three finalists from Group B have been shortlisted.
- 15:36 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Heartbreak for Kishore JenaWith the qualification of Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, India's Kishore Jena has been eliminated from the race to the final. In Group B, Finland's Lassi Etelatalo (82.91m) and Brazil's Luiz Mauricio da Silva (81.62m) have also given good performances. However, they are yet to earn a direct qualification.
- 15:31 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Arshad Nadeem joins NeerajAfter Neeraj Chopra, his arch-rival Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also enters the final of men's javelin throw final of Paris Olympics 2024. Just like Neeraj, the Pakistan star also delivers a brilliant performance in his first attempt and records a wild distance of 86.59m. This is also his season best performance. Now, the final, which will be played on Thursday, will be an interesting one.
- 15:27 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Neeraj qualifies in first attemptWHAT HAVE YOU DONE NEERAJ!!!!! India's 'Golden boy' stood firm on the expectations of every fan as he delivers a breakthrough performance in his very first attempt. The defending champion records a distance of 89.34m in his first attempt. This was Chopra's season best performance. What a performance.
- 15:19 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Neeraj's tough fight against NadeemAll the fans around the world are eagerly waiting to witness the tough and interesting fight between India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's giant Arshad Nadeem. After Chopra's triumph at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Nadeem will be hoping for a better outing in today's qualification round. In Commonwealth Games 2022, Nadeem breached the 90m mark. Chopra is yet to record the 90m distance.
- 15:15 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Neeraj look to defend his gold medalNeeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The reigning Olympic and world champion has a season's best of 88.36m set at the Doha Diamond League in May. He holds the national record of 89.94m, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden in June 2022. With top-level competition experience, the 26-year-old Chopra is widely expected to advance through the qualification round. The real challenge, however, will begin on Thursday when he could face a formidable line-up of rivals in the final.
- 15:13 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Vinesh Phogat's historic winMeanwhile in wrestling, India's Vinesh Phogat has registered a memorable win against defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in women's 50kg freestyle wrestling. Vinesh was chasing the match the entire tie after seeing Yui given two points for passivity. However, Vinesh turned the tide in the final seconds to level the match, before receiving an extra point due to technical superiority.
- 15:10 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: A look at Jena's performanceIndia's Kishore Jena put up a good show but eventually failed to earn a direct qualification from Group A. Jena's opening throw was 80.73m, and he fouled his second attempt before coming up with 80.21m in his last effort. Jena will await the result of Group B qualification round where superstar Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign later in the day.
- 14:53 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Toni Keranen enters the finalFinland's Toni Keranen also qualifies from Group A for the final of men's javelin throw event of Paris Olympics 2024. Beginning his round with a distance of 79.04 in the first attempt, Toni ended up doing a foul in the second attempt. However, Toni redeems himself in the third attempt as he registers a distance of 85.27. Brilliant performance by Toni.
- 14:48 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Julius Yego in the finalKenya's Julius Yego has also stormed into the final of men's javelin throw event of Paris Olympics 2024. In his first attempt, Yego registers a distance of 78.84, followed by 80.76 in his second attempt. However, the tables completely turn upside down in the third attempt as he records a wild distance of 85.97 and breaches the qualification standard distance. What an amazing performance by Yego.
- 14:43 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Germany's Weber enters the finalGermany's Julian Weber has qualified in his very first try with a monstrous 87.76m attempt. An amazing throw which left everyone utterly stunned. It will now be interesting to see, who all will be joining him in the final.
- 14:40 (IST)Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Live: Kishore Jena fails to directly qualifyIndia's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra will begin his round by 3:20 as he has been placed in Group. However, India's another contender Kishore Jena is in Group A and has failed to earn a direct qualification. In Group A standings, Jena finished at ninth position and will have to rely on Group B participants for a qualification.