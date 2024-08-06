Neeraj Chopra at Olympics 2024 Highlights: India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra came up with a monster throw of 89.34m on Tuesday to entered the final of men's javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024 in style. In the qualification round of Group B on Tuesday, Chopra recorded a breakthrough distance of 89.34m in his first attempt. This is Neeraj Chopra's season best throw. He fell agonisingly short of the personal best of 89.94m, which is also the Indian national record. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who breached the 90m mark in Commonwealth Games in 2022, also joined Chopra in the final as he also crossed the qualification standard distance in his first attempt. Nadeem registered a distance of 86.59m - his season best throw. However, it was a heartbreak for India's Kishore Jena, who failed to make it to the final in his maiden Olympics appearance. (Medal Tally)

Here are the Highlights of Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round, Paris Olympics 2024: