The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of the Indian men's team that won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. India won its second consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics by beating Spain 2-1 for the first time in 52 years on Thursday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Prasad, who hails from Madhya Pradesh.

In a telephonic conversation with the player, Yadav said, "It was a good performance. The entire nation is happy with all of you. Congratulations to you and the entire team for this success. The Madhya Pradesh government will transfer Rs 1 crore to your account as a reward." "You are working as an honourable deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and now the state will reward you with Rs 1 crore," he said.

A native of Itarsi in Narmadapuram district, Prasad was also part of the Olympics 2020 (Tokyo) hockey team that clinched the bronze medal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)