The Indian contingent in the Paris Games has begun its quest for medals, with multiple athletes moving into medal rounds, with the aim being to fetch nothing less than the elusive gold. However, a few off-the-field issues struck the Indian athletes, with reports emerging of there being disappointment over the quality of dresses, and attires arranged for athletes. Jwala Gutta, a former Indian badminton star, wrote a lengthy post on social media, slamming those who were responsible for the uniform, and attires arranged for the Indian contingent.

In her post, Gutta said that she had big expectations from the designer who created Team India's attire, but only met disappointment. This was also the first time a designer had been roped in to design the official ceremonial attire for Team India.

Gutta wrote: "After not much of thinking... The garments which was made for the Indian contingent participating in Olympics this time has been a huge disappointment!! (Especially when the designer was announced I had huge expectations)

First not all girls know how to wear a saree...why didn't the designer use this common sense and make pre draped saree(which is in current trend)

The girls looked uncomfortable the blouse was of bad fit!!

And second the colour and the print was so opposite of beautiful Indian!!! There was an opportunity for the designer to display the art of our culture through embroidery or hand paint!!

It was a work of absolute mediocrity and looked shabby!!!

I really hope the sports family stops compromising on quality for our sportspersons looks on court and off court!!!!"

Who designed Team India's uniforms?

It was a notable moment for designer Tarun Tahiliani, who created the Team India uniforms. The ensembles were ikat-inspired and made out of a cotton-khadi blended material. But, fair to say that the athletes and several fans weren't happy.

Tarun Tahiliani dressed the sportswomen in ivory sarees with a tricolour border and the sportsmen in a kurta-bundi set that had the same tricolour-themed detail over the borders. The outfits featured ikat-inspired prints, and Banarasi brocade and aimed to reflect a modern Indian ethos.

The men's kurta-bundi set is crafted from a lightweight moss cotton that ensures a breathable experience. The saree, a large part of the country's cultural identity, is made of viscose crepe to make for a natural drape with a high-neck blouse. Both the ensembles have digital printed saffron and green-hued panels, inspired by the Indian ikat handicraft.

