Manu Bhaker made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the first Indian since independence to win two medals in one edition of the game. In all India finished with six medals, with Manu winning two. She won a bronze in women's individual 10m air pistol and also in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. She was also chosen as India's flag-bearer at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

Ahead of the closing, Manu and his mother met star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a silver. Those two videos went viral and rumours started doing the rounds about their personal lives. Manu has now broken silence on the video.

Neeraj Chopra can be seen talking to the Manu Bhaker's mother and into the other video, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker are discussing closely..!



I'm sorry but I don't know why I am getting interested in Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra pic.twitter.com/uymONMo8sj — Priyanshu Kumar (@priyanshu__63) August 11, 2024

"There is a video which is going viral, where your mom can be seen talking to Neeraj Chopra. Too many rumours are circulating. What is your take on this?" the anchor asked Manu Bhaker.

"I don't know much about it. I was not there when this happened. But since 2018 we have been meeting on the sidelines of events. We don't have that much interaction otherwise. During events we talk a little. But there is no truth to the rumours that is going around," said on News18.

The manner in which the three were interacting with each other sent social media in to a wild speculation mode, with many suggesting that marriage could be on the cards for Neeraj and Manu. However, the pistol shooter's father has put the speculations to bed, saying his daughter isn't even old enough for such a moment in her life.

"Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now," Manu's father Ram Kishan told Dainik Bhaskar, dismissing any rumours or speculation regarding her future plans.

In the videos that surfaced on social media, Manu's mother also seemed to have a great connection with Neeraj. Ram Kishan revealed that Manu's mother considers Neeraj as her son, hence the bond between the two.

"Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son," he said, highlighting the bond and affection that exists between them, while also dismissing any romantic angle between the athletics star and Manu.

Neeraj's uncle also spoke on the talks around the Paris silver medallist's marriage. He said, "Just as Neeraj brought the medal, the entire country got to know about it. Similarly, when he marries, then everyone will know."