Former India women's hockey captain Rani Rampal has advised the athletes coming home after the Olympics to allow different emotions to settle in, and slowly get back to their goals. Rani - who narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo 2020, finishing fourth - poured her heart out in sympathy for the athletes, in a long post on social media. Titling it 'Dear Olympians, everyone prepares you for medals but no one prepares you for what happens afterwards', Rani advised the athletes to speak to teammates and athletes who have faced a similar situation before.

India finished with six medals in at the Paris Olympics 2024, one less than their tally in Tokyo 2020. Like Rani in Tokyo, India came fourth in six different events in Paris. Therefore, Rani's advice comes in timely.

Rani wrote, "On one hand you think, "Yeah that was epic. What an experience" but on the other hand, your heart has been ripped to shreds from the rollercoaster you've been on and you're on the verge of tears over the smallest things...

"...You feel a little selfish, don't you? Because your relationships have been pretty one-sided lately. It's all been about you. Just remember that in relationships there is always give and take. You will have your chance to give back to them in time."

Rani advised the athletes to talk to teammates, as they must be feeling the same, as well as connect with former players who've been there before.

Rani related with the urge of players to not get back to the rigour and routine immediately after an Olympic heartbreak, and suggested that everyone takes a break and takes their time slowly to get back into rhythm.

"The guilt that you feel for not wanting to make breakfast, let alone exercise - it's a normal emotion to feel, but we can let that go. You have just spent 100% your energy, focus, time and heart to be at the top of your game. You deserve to rest, without the guilt," wrote Rani.

"Start small, and take that stopwatch off your wrist, ok? Just give it a try! You don't need to be hitting targets, you need to be connecting back in with your body," she added.

Rani, 29, has won bronze and silver at the Asian Games in 2014 and 2018, respectively, and guided India's women's hockey team to their joint-best finish at an Olympic Games.