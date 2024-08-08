India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 8: Neeraj Chopra Eyes Gold, Hockey Team Targets Bronze
India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 8: All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra and the Indian men's hockey team
India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 8: After a day of heart-breaks, India would hope for some good news at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. All eye will be on Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. The star javelin thrower is eyeing a second Olympic medal. Chopra, who is competing in his second Olympics, stormed into the men's javelin throw final by outclassing the field in the qualification in his first attempt.
At the Stade de France, Neeraj produced a monster 89.34m throw on his very first attempt to breach the direct qualification standard of 84m. It was the second-best throw of the reigning world champion's career. He also logged his season's best in the qualification round in Paris. Before this, Chopra had achieved a mark of 88.36m to finish second at the Doha Diamond League in May.
Also in action will be the Indian men's hockey team. After their heart-break 2-3 loss against reigning World Champions Germany in a thrilling semi-final that went down to the wire, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will shift their focus on Spain against whom they will play for the Bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.
Spain, meanwhile, had lost to the Netherlands 0-4 in the Semi-Final on Tuesday after they registered a mega upset win against Belgium in the Quarter-Final match.
ATHLETICS
Women's 100m hurdles Repechage Round
Jyothi Yarraji - 2:05pm
Men's javelin throw final
Neeraj Chopra - 11:55pm
GOLF
Women's Individual
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar - 12:30pm
HOCKEY
Men's Bronze medal match
India vs Spain - 5:30pm
WRESTLING
Men's 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals
Aman Sehrawat - 2:30pm onwards
Women's 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals
Anshu Malik - 2:30pm onwards