India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 8: After a day of heart-breaks, India would hope for some good news at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. All eye will be on Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. The star javelin thrower is eyeing a second Olympic medal. Chopra, who is competing in his second Olympics, stormed into the men's javelin throw final by outclassing the field in the qualification in his first attempt.

At the Stade de France, Neeraj produced a monster 89.34m throw on his very first attempt to breach the direct qualification standard of 84m. It was the second-best throw of the reigning world champion's career. He also logged his season's best in the qualification round in Paris. Before this, Chopra had achieved a mark of 88.36m to finish second at the Doha Diamond League in May.

Also in action will be the Indian men's hockey team. After their heart-break 2-3 loss against reigning World Champions Germany in a thrilling semi-final that went down to the wire, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will shift their focus on Spain against whom they will play for the Bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Spain, meanwhile, had lost to the Netherlands 0-4 in the Semi-Final on Tuesday after they registered a mega upset win against Belgium in the Quarter-Final match.

ATHLETICS

Women's 100m hurdles Repechage Round

Jyothi Yarraji - 2:05pm

Men's javelin throw final

Neeraj Chopra - 11:55pm

GOLF

Women's Individual

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar - 12:30pm

HOCKEY

Men's Bronze medal match

India vs Spain - 5:30pm

WRESTLING

Men's 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals

Aman Sehrawat - 2:30pm onwards

Women's 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals

Anshu Malik - 2:30pm onwards