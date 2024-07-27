India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B: The Indian men's hockey team kickstart their Paris Olympics 2024 journey, as they take on New Zealand in their opening Pool B game. After winning a bronze in Tokyo 2020 - India's first Olympic hockey medal in 41 years - expectations are high for the men. However, having been placed alongside New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Ireland and Belgium in a difficult Pool B, they have their work cut out. India are ranked seventh in the world, while New Zealand are ranked tenth.

When will the India vs New Zealand, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs New Zealand, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place on Saturday, July 27 (IST).

Where will the India vs New Zealand, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs New Zealand, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs New Zealand, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs New Zealand, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs New Zealand, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs New Zealand, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)