India vs Ireland Live Streaming, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B: India to go up against Ireland in their next men's hockey Pool B match of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Singh and co are high on confidence as they earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 and then played a 1-1 draw against Argentina. They will now aim to register another win, in order to strengthen their quarterfinals hopes. During the match against Argentina, India were trailing 0-1 but skipper Harmanpreet turned out to be a saviour for them and converted a last-minute penalty corner into a game.

India had fluffed as many as nine penalty corners before Harmanpreet found the net, firing the ball into the top corner. Argentina were left to rue the missed penalty stroke by Maico Casella in the 36th minute.

When will the India vs Ireland, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Ireland, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place on Tuesday, July 30 (IST).

Where will the India vs Ireland, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

The India vs Ireland, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will take place at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

What time will the India vs Ireland, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match take place?

Advertisement

The India vs Ireland, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will start at 4:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Ireland, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs Ireland, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Ireland, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match?

The India vs Ireland, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Pool B match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)