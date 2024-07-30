India vs Ireland LIVE Score, Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India On The Attack Right From Start | India 0-0 Ire
India vs Ireland Hockey LIVE Updates: India will be taking on Ireland in men's hockey Pool B match at Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.
India vs Ireland, Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: India have started on a strong footing against Ireland in a men's hockey Pool B match at Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. After drawing against Argentina through a last-minute equaliser by Harmanpreet Singh, India would look to get back to winning ways. India are currently third in the six-team Pool B. Belgium and Australia are the top two teams in the Pool. The top 4 enter the quarter-finals.
Here are the Live Updates of Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Hockey Pool B match between India and Ireland:
- 16:44 (IST)India vs Ireland LIVE Score: India eye winIf India can win today against Ireland, they will take a big step towards the quarter-final qualification. Currently they are behind Belgium and Australia in the Pool B.
- 16:38 (IST)India vs Ireland LIVE: India's starting line-up is out
Each player, a pillar of strength. Presenting India's lineup against Ireland!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 30, 2024
.
.
.@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI@sports_odisha @Limca_Official @CocaCola_Ind @FIH_Hockey #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #Hockey #Paris24 #HockeyLayegaGold #IndiaAtParis #Cheer4Bharat... pic.twitter.com/oeP1uIPd9d
- 16:27 (IST)India vs Ireland Hockey LIVE: HelloHello and welcome! Indian hockey team will be in action against Ireland on Tuesday. India have so far won one match against New Zealand and drew another against Argentina