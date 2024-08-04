India vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Quarterfinal: India to face Great Britain in men's hockey quarterfinal match of Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. Harmanpreet Singh and co had a brilliant run in the group stage as they lost only one game (against Belgium) in Pool B. India will be coming to this clash after registering a historic win against Australia 3-2. It was for the first time after 52 years that India defeated Australia in men's hockey at Olympics. For India, Abhishek and Harmanpreet Singh (2) scored while Thomas Craig and Blake Govers struck for Australia.

On the other hand, Great Britain finished third in Pool A points table with a total of two victories in five games. Both the teams will now aim to give their best, in order to enter the semi-final round.

When will the India vs Great Britain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey quarterfinal match take place?

The India vs Great Britain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey quarterfinal match will take place on Sunday, August 4 (IST)

Where will the India vs Great Britain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey quarterfinal match take place?

The India vs Great Britain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey quarterfinal match will take place at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, France.

What time will the India vs Great Britain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey quarterfinal match take place?

The India vs Great Britain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey quarterfinal match will start at 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Great Britain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey quarterfinal match?

The India vs Great Britain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey quarterfinal match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Great Britain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey quarterfinal match?

The India vs Great Britain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey quarterfinal match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

